Six Flags Over Texas reopens with safety procedures

It’s back to the fun, screams and thrills at Six Flags Over Texas – with some safety restrictions.

The theme park in Arlington reopens to season pass holders this weekend and the general public on Monday.

Guests must make reservations and will have their temperatures checked at the front gate.

Everyone except for children under two and people with breathing problems will be required to have a face covering. Masks will be available at the front gate for anyone who needs one.

The park also has new no-contact procedures such as mobile food ordering. Guests must download an app to preorder and pay for food while they are in the park.

Social distancing will be strictly enforced at the front gate, in ride queues, restrooms, checkout lines and other areas, park officials said.

LINK: sixflags.com