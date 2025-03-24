Six Flags announces new chaperone policy ahead of Spring 2025 opening

article

The Brief Six Flags Over Texas updated their chaperone policy ahead of their Spring 2025 opening. Guests 15 years or younger must be accompanied by a 21+ adult during their visit. Any guests who fail to present a government I.D. or a chaperone will be asked to leave.



Six Flags Over Texas announced an update to their chaperone policy ahead of their Spring opening this Saturday, March 29th.

New policy rules

What they're saying:

In their new policy, Six Flags states that guests 15 years old or younger must be accompanied by a chaperone who is at least 21 years old to be admitted to or remain in the Arlington park.

One chaperone may accompany no more than 10 guests per day and must accompany their guests during entry and for the entire visit to the park.

Guests 16 years of age or older may be asked to present a valid government I.D. with a date of birth upon entry, otherwise, guests may be denied entry into the park.

Six Flags suggests that any guest 15 years or younger found inside the park without a chaperone will be forced to leave.

This new policy is stated in full in a Six Flags Over Texas social media post.

The other side:

In the social media post, some commenters shared criticisms and support for the new Six Flags policy.

Many social media users side with Six Flags Over Texas and understand the new policy change.

"It's so sad that it's come to this. Parents, do better," said one commenter.

Others feel Six Flags Over Texas is taking away places for kids to hang out independently.

"This is a problem of not having second spaces or not being able to access them. Kids now have less places they can go to be independent and some act out when they do get out momentarily. This is really a symptom of the larger problem of the lack of accessible spaces." said another commenter on the policy change Facebook post.