Six Flags Hurricane Harbor removes iconic slide

Hurricane Harbor is tearing down one of its iconic slides – the Black Hole.

What we know:

According to park officials, the Black Hole is being demolished as part of an effort to optimize customer experience.

Currently, there are no plans to replace the black-out slide of twists and turns.

Instead, the park is building Splash Island.

It’s a kid-friendly play structure filled with more than 100 water features, including a 1,000-gallon tipping bucket and 16 slides for younger guests.

Splash Island will also have family cabanas, restrooms, and dining options.

What they're saying:

"This historic expansion at Six Flags Hurricane Harbor represents a whole new experience for families next year," park president, Richard Douaihy, said when the expansion was announced. "We are transforming the water park with exciting new family attractions and enhanced comfort and dining options, making it the premier destination for family waterpark fun in North Texas."

What's next:

The new attractions are scheduled to be completed before the park opens for the 2025 summer season.