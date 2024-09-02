Six Flags adds new chaperone policy for Halloween events

article

Six Flags Over Texas will soon implement a new chaperone policy for Fight Fest.

Starting on Saturday, all guests 15 and under have to be with someone 21 or older to be admitted into and remain in the Arlington amusement park.

The policy starts at 4 p.m.

One chaperone can have no more than 10 guests with them.

The company said it is implementing the new policy because it has noticed unruly and inappropriate behavior over the past few years.

Six Flags said the policy is being put into place to make sure all guests have a good time.