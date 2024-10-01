Shots fired at Rockwall County deputies during high-speed chase

The Brief Rockwall County Sheriff's deputies began chasing a white SUV in Royse City overnight. The suspects in the SUV fired shots at deputies. One suspect jumped out of the moving SUV, while the other kept going and crashed near FM 548 and I-30 in Caddo Mills. Both suspects are now in custody at the hospital.



Two people are in custody after a high-speed chase ended in a crash in Rockwall County.

The chase started late Monday night around 30 miles northeast of Dallas in Royse City, where suspects in a white SUV shot at a deputy on FM 548.

The pursuit continued until authorities said one suspect jumped out of a car. The other continued driving until the car crashed about 5 miles away near Interstate 30.

There was some pole damage from the car’s impact.

Both suspects were taken to the hospital. Their conditions are unknown.

No deputies were hurt.

Investigators are still trying to determine if there were any other suspects involved.

The two suspects who are in custody are expected to face multiple charges.