Shots fired during Black Friday shopping in Arlington during apparent car break-in

Some shots were fired during Black Friday shopping in Arlington after police say a man saw two suspects breaking into his truck.

This was reported to police just after 10 a.m., and officers are still investigating to get a clearer picture of what happened.

According to police, the victim and his friend walked out of a store in the 600 block of W. Arbrook Blvd., when they reported seeing two male suspects breaking into his pickup truck.

Officers were told one of the suspect took out a weapon, which the victim thought was a handgun.

The victim then pulled out his handgun, which he is legally allowed to possess, and fired several shots towards the suspects’ vehicle.

Police said they do not know if the suspect’s gun was real or fake, or if they were struck by the shots.

The suspects made off with a toolbox from the victim’s truck, and have not yet been found by police.

Arlington polices tweeted out a warning, to remind everyone to lock their doors and hide anything valuable they may have in their vehicles.