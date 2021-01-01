Shots fired at officers outside Arlington apartments

article

Three people were arrested after shots were fired at police and apartment security guards in far east Arlington.

It happened around 7 p.m. Thursday at the Las Lomas Apartments apartment complex on Timberlake Drive.

Police said an officer and the security guards were looking at surveillance video from a shooting earlier in the night when they heard gunfire.

They went out to check and one of the suspects started firing at them. The officer and the guards returned fire.

One guard was grazed but not seriously hurt. No one else was hurt.

The three suspects were taken into custody. Their names have not yet been released.