Shoppers urged to give back on Giving Tuesday -- the Tuesday after Thanksgiving

It’s Giving Tuesday, a day to give back after several days of snagging some big Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals.

FOX 4’s Good Day talked to several major organizations that looking for support through either time or monetary donations.

The American Cancer Society found out that more than a quarter of cancer patients were experiencing treatment delays during the pandemic. And because of a budget shortfall, the organization may have to cut cancer research funding by 50%, which would be the lowest investment in 20 years.

“Today when you donate to the American Cancer Society, your donation will be matched up to $75,000,” said Jeff Fehlis, the organization’s south region executive vice president. “Survivorship is growing which presents a wonderful new challenge for us in terms of the path to navigate these survivors through. We are making an impact and we can’t afford to hit the pause button here and take a step back.”

LINK: cancer.org/givingtuesday

At World Vision in Grand Prairie, volunteers are hoping to raise awareness about extreme poverty. The organization has made it easy to gift animals to help families worldwide.

“Since 2012 Giving Tuesday has been this philanthropic endeavor around the world, globally. People can rally around the causes after Thanksgiving and express our thankfulness and just lifting a lot of people out of poverty,” said Reward Sibanda, a spokesman for the organization.

LINK: donate.worldvision.org/giftcatalog?campaign=11840926

He said now that people have gotten that Playstation and elbowed others for the TV, it’s time to give back to the global and local community.

“What World Vision does is we take sustainability and we give it to those families around the world. So a goat, for example, we might see a goat or a cute pet or whatever but for them did you know that a goat produces about 16 cups of milk? So to the average family around the world that is really struggling and in poverty they just got the tools. They can sell the milk. They can make yogurt and everything. So when you give people a goat through the giving catalog you’re giving people the sustainability and the means to come out of poverty,” Sibanda said.

World Vision also distributes food and emergency kits to local families.

For the full list of non-profits in North Texas and across the world that are hosting fundraisers and events for Giving Tuesday, visit www.givingtuesday.org.