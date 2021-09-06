Shooting outside Cedars nightclub leaves one dead

article

Police are investigating after a man was killed outside a Dallas nightclub in the Cedars.

Police were called to the 1700 block of Botham Jean Boulevard, location of the 5 a.m. Club, just after 2:30 a.m. Monday.

A man was found shot in the neck and lying on the sidewalk. He was taken to a hospital, where he died.

Club security detained the suspect until police arrived and also found the gun believed to be used in the shooting.

Police have not identified the victim or the suspect.

