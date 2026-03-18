Shooting near Richardson gas station leaves 1 injured
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RICHARDSON, Texas - Richardson police are investigating a shooting that left one person injured on Wednesday.
What we know:
It happened near a gas station at the intersection of Coit and Spring Valley roads around 2 p.m.
The victim was taken to the hospital in an unknown condition.
Police appear to know who the suspect is, but they have not found that person.
Traffic was detoured at that busy intersection during the investigation.
What we don't know:
Police did not release any information about the victim or the suspect.
There’s no word on a motive for the shooting.
The Source: The information in this story comes from the Richardson Police Department.