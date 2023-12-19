2 shot near Paul Quinn College, including 13-year-old, Dallas police say

Dallas Police are investigating after a man and a teenager were shot near Paul Quinn College on Tuesday morning.

The shooting happened on Happy Canyon Drive, which is across the street from the school in Southeast Oak Cliff, at about 7:30 a.m.

Both the man and teen were taken to the hospital.

Police sources tell FOX 4 the 13-year-old victim was shot in the leg.

Investigators are looking for an unknown suspect.