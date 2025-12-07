Shooting at Hulen Mall: Police search for gunman

article

The Brief A man was shot in the leg outside Hulen Mall on Saturday afternoon; he is expected to recover from the injury. Investigators believe the victim and gunman knew each other, suggesting the shooting was a targeted incident rather than a random attack. The gunman remains at large and has not yet been publicly identified by Fort Worth police.



Fort Worth police are searching for a gunman after a man was shot in the leg outside a busy Fort Worth mall on Saturday afternoon.

Hulen Mall Shooting

What we know:

The shooting happened around 2 p.m. outside the Hulen Mall, specifically in the area between the Macy’s department store and the Red Robin restaurant, investigators said.

An off-duty police officer was already helping the victim when Fort Worth Fire Department and EMS personnel arrived on the scene.

According to initial findings, the victim was walking toward the mall entrance when a suspect pulled a gun and shot him. The victim was shot in the leg and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Detectives believe the victim and the suspect knew each other.

What we don't know:

The suspected gunman has not been publicly identified, and the investigation is ongoing.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact the Fort Worth Police Department.