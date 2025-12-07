Shooting at Hulen Mall: Police search for gunman
FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police are searching for a gunman after a man was shot in the leg outside a busy Fort Worth mall on Saturday afternoon.
Hulen Mall Shooting
What we know:
The shooting happened around 2 p.m. outside the Hulen Mall, specifically in the area between the Macy’s department store and the Red Robin restaurant, investigators said.
An off-duty police officer was already helping the victim when Fort Worth Fire Department and EMS personnel arrived on the scene.
According to initial findings, the victim was walking toward the mall entrance when a suspect pulled a gun and shot him. The victim was shot in the leg and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
Detectives believe the victim and the suspect knew each other.
What we don't know:
The suspected gunman has not been publicly identified, and the investigation is ongoing.
Police are asking anyone with information to contact the Fort Worth Police Department.
The Source: Information in this article is from the Fort Worth Police Deparrtment.