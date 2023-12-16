1 shot at Barton Creek Square Mall in Austin; no suspect in custody: APD

One person was shot at Barton Creek Square Mall in Austin on Saturday afternoon, according to the Austin Police Department.

There is no suspect in custody at this time, according to police.

APD says the call came in at 4:43 p.m. on Saturday.

Police say the shooting occurred in the area between the AMC movie theater and the Cheesecake Factory inside the mall; that area is closed off as police conduct their investigation.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The mall was evacuated for about an hour and a half following the shooting. Police used the mall's PA system to direct people out to safety.

In addition to the shooting victim, two other people were evaluated by medics for minor injuries related to that evacuation.

The mall eventually reopened, however the entrance near the Cheesecake Factory and the movie theater remain closed as the investigation continues.

The mall is expected to be open tomorrow as usual.

Police say this was not an active shooter situation, and that this was an isolated incident. They say there is no threat to the public.