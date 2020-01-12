Shooting at Dallas ISD high school basketball game sends 1 to hospital, injures officer

Police are working to identify three persons of interest after someone opened fire at a Dallas ISD high school basketball game Saturday night.

Video posted on social media showed people running after the shots were fired at the Kimball vs. South Oak Cliff basketball game inside Ellis Davis Fieldhouse, at the Jesse Owens Memorial Complex in southern Dallas.

Police say an altercation led to gunfire.

One person was shot and rushed to the hospital.

A Dallas ISD police officer was grazed by a bullet, and she's expected to be OK.

The district is now expected to look at security measures at sporting events.

"We absolutely have a screening process and that includes clear bags. We implemented a clear bag policy like you see at many of the stadiums,” Dallas ISD official Robyn Harris said. "We do not house metal detectors here, and so that's something that I imagine that we will quickly and swifly be looking at.”

Dallas police are assisting Dallas ISD police in the investigation.

No arrests have been made.