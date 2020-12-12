Shooting at Dallas auto repair shop leaves 1 dead

article

Dallas police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead.

It happened early Saturday morning, at an auto repair shop in the Pleasant Grove area.

Police said at least two people went inside the shop and opened fire, killing one person.

DPD’s Air One located a vehicle that matched the description of the one the shooters used to get away.

Police questioned the driver, and are working to determine if they were involved in the shooting.

No arrests have been made at this time.