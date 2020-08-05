Shiner hard seltzer to be available in Texas stores later this month
article
Shiner is the latest alcoholic brand to jump on the hard seltzer trend.
Spoetzl Brewery announced a hard seltzer that will be called Shiner Straight Shooter.
They will have four different flavors: wild cherry, lemonade, mango, and grapefruit and lime.
Shiner Straight Shooter will be available in 12-pack and six-pack cans, and will be available at Texas retailers by the end of the August.
White Claw took the U.S. market by storm last summer and has inspired a wave of knockoffs and competitors from other beverage and alcohol makers.
Coca Cola said it will roll out a Topo Chico hard seltzer in Latin American countries later this year and expand to the U.S. next year
Advertisement
RELATED: Topo Chico hard seltzer to hit U.S. shelves in 2021