Shiner hard seltzer to be available in Texas stores later this month

Shiner is the latest alcoholic brand to jump on the hard seltzer trend.

Spoetzl Brewery announced a hard seltzer that will be called Shiner Straight Shooter.

They will have four different flavors: wild cherry, lemonade, mango, and grapefruit and lime.

Shiner Straight Shooter will be available in 12-pack and six-pack cans, and will be available at Texas retailers by the end of the August.

White Claw took the U.S. market by storm last summer and has inspired a wave of knockoffs and competitors from other beverage and alcohol makers.

Coca Cola said it will roll out a Topo Chico hard seltzer in Latin American countries later this year and expand to the U.S. next year

