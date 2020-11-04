Sheriffs in Dallas, Tarrant and Denton counties win re-election

article

Dallas County Sheriff Marian Brown won another term.

The incumbent Democrat beat Republican challenger Chad Prda.

Both have years of law enforcement experience and ran against each other in 2018.

In Tarrant County, Sheriff Bill Waybourn won another term by beating Democrat Vance Keyes, a former Marine and veteran Fort Worth police officer.

And in Denton County, Sheriff Tracy Murphree ran unopposed.

A write-in candidate did not affect the outcome of the race.

