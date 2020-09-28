Sheriff Chody indicted on tampering charge for Javier Ambler case

Williamson County Sheriff Robert Chody has been indicted on a tampering charge in connection to the case surrounding the death of Javier Ambler.

Documents obtained by FOX 7 Austin show that Sheriff Chody has been indicted because he is accused of destroying or concealing, namely video recordings and audio recordings, "with intent to impair their availability as evidence in the investigation."

Williamson County District Attorney Shawn Dick and Travis County District Attorney Margaret Moore held a news conference on Monday, September 28 to discuss Chody's indictment and more.

Shawn Dick declined to say if the tampering indictment against Sheriff Chody is based on hard physical evidence or only from testimony during the press conference. The district attorney also denied allegations that Chody’s re-election bid in November factored into the investigation.

Sheriff Chody and his lawyer held their own press conference shortly after. Chody’s lawyers called the indictments against the sheriff 'baloney.'

Attorney Jason Nassour, a general counsel for Williamson County at the time of the Ambler incident, has also been indicted on a similar charge as Chody.

Sheriff Chody has been booked into jail.

His first court appearance is not until November 30th

September 28, 2020 booking photo of Williamson County Sheriff Robert Chody.

Ambler died while being detained by Williamson County deputies in March 2019. He was chased into Austin by the deputies for allegedly not dimming his headlights.

Photo from Facebook page of Javier Gata Ambler posted on May 26, 2016.

After crashing his vehicle near the intersection of Saint John’s and Bennett, Williamson County deputies struggled to handcuff Ambler, resulting in the use of a stun gun several times.

Investigators tell FOX7 that the body cam video released to a local media outlet of the arrest was recorded from an Austin police officer at the scene. In the video, Ambler can be heard telling officers and deputies that he has a heart condition and that he cannot breathe.

A Live PD camera crew was on the scene at the time. The crew was shadowing the deputies as part of the TV show. The incident was never broadcast.

