Shelter-in-place ordinance issued in McKinney extended through April

The shelter-in-place ordinance issued in McKinney has been extended.

The city council approved the change after a vote on Friday, and the ordinance will now be in effect through April 30.

Some council members went back and forth about golf courses remaining open.

They ultimately decided that as long as people followed the rules, there was no reason to close them.

Courses will however be under close scrutiny.

They will be closed only if they are not in compliance.