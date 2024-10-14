Shef Food and Wine Festival: Cod fritters recipe
Cod fritters:
Ingredients:
# 10oz. Salt cod filets
½ cup red bell peppers, minced
½ cup green bell peppers, minced
2 habanero peppers, minced
1 tbsp Thyme minced
¼ cup parsley, dill, basil - equal parts chopped
½ tbsp + ½ tsp. Salt
1 tsp . Black Pepper
1 tsp Creole seasoning
2 cups AP Flour
2 cups Aqua Fava Juice (Garbanzo Bean juice)
Instructions:
- Place salted cod into a pot, cover with water and bring to a boil for 20 mins.
- After 20 mins drain off water and add fresh water and repeat 2 more times to reduce the saltiness of the cod.
- Taste to ensure the fish is not too salty and then place into the cooler to cool down.
- While the fish is cooling, mince bell peppers, habanero, thyme, herbs, salt, pepper and creole seasoning and mix all together.
- Take fish out and place into robot coupe and plus until fine and place into a bowl.
- Add chopped salted cod, peppers, herbs until combined.
- Add flour and aqua fava juice until the mix looks like a batter.
- Taste and adjust seasoning and storage into the cooler.
- To cook, spoon 1 oz of batter into a 350 degree deep fryer and fry for 4 minutes or until cooked through and golden brown.
Mango Sour
Ingredients:
2 mangos, green if possible
16 oz container mango puree
1 habanero
½ English cucumber, peeled
2 garlic cloves
½ tbsp salt
½ tbsp garam masala
½ tbsp cumin
2 cups water
1 tbsp lemon juice
Instructions:
1. Bring all ingredients to a boil except lemon juice for 15 minutes or until mango and cucumber are soft.
2. Blend and strain.
3. Whisk in lime juice.
Mango Slaw
Ingredients:
1 Mango, julienned
Red cabbage, julienned
Pickled onions - see recipe
Fresno chilies, sliced thin
Instructions:
In a medium mixing bowl, mix all ingredients together.
Set aside.
Assembly:
Ingredients:
3 oz Mango Sour
5 Cod Fritters
2 tbsp Mango Slaw
Garnish:
4 pieces picked cilantro
Instructions:
1. Spoon 2 oz of mango sour on to the plate.
2. Place 5 cod fritters in a square with one fritter in the middle on top of mango sour.
3. Top with mango slaw.
4. Garnish with picked cilantro and a drizzle of additional mango sour.