Shef Food and Wine Festival: Cod fritters recipe

Published  October 14, 2024 10:18am CDT
The 'Shef Food and Wine Festival' is November 8-10 at Epic Central in Grand Prarie.

Cod fritters:

Ingredients:

# 10oz. Salt cod filets

½ cup red bell peppers, minced

½ cup green bell peppers, minced

2 habanero peppers, minced

1 tbsp Thyme minced

¼  cup parsley, dill, basil - equal parts chopped

½ tbsp + ½ tsp. Salt

1 tsp . Black Pepper

1 tsp Creole seasoning

2 cups AP Flour

2 cups Aqua Fava Juice (Garbanzo Bean juice)

Instructions:

  • Place salted cod into a pot, cover with water and bring to a boil for 20 mins.
  • After 20 mins drain off water and add fresh water and repeat 2 more times to reduce the saltiness of the cod.
  • Taste to ensure the fish is not too salty and then place into the cooler to cool down.
  • While the fish is cooling, mince bell peppers, habanero, thyme, herbs, salt, pepper and creole seasoning and mix all together.
  • Take fish out and place into robot coupe and plus until fine and place into a bowl.
  • Add chopped salted cod, peppers, herbs until combined.
  • Add flour and aqua fava juice until the mix looks like a batter.
  • Taste and adjust seasoning and storage into the cooler.
  • To cook, spoon 1 oz of batter into a 350 degree deep fryer and fry for 4 minutes or until cooked through and golden brown.

Mango Sour

Ingredients:

2 mangos, green if possible

16 oz container mango puree

1 habanero

½  English cucumber, peeled

2 garlic cloves

½  tbsp salt

½ tbsp garam masala

½ tbsp cumin

2 cups water

1 tbsp lemon juice

Instructions:

1. Bring all ingredients to a boil except lemon juice for 15 minutes or until mango and cucumber are soft.

2. Blend and strain.

3. Whisk in lime juice.

Mango Slaw

Ingredients:

1 Mango, julienned

Red cabbage, julienned

Pickled onions - see recipe

Fresno chilies, sliced thin

Instructions:

In a medium mixing bowl, mix all ingredients together. 
Set aside.

Assembly:

Ingredients:

3 oz Mango Sour

5 Cod Fritters

2 tbsp Mango Slaw

Garnish:

4 pieces picked cilantro

Instructions:

1. Spoon 2 oz of mango sour on to the plate.

2. Place 5 cod fritters in a square with one fritter in the middle on top of mango sour.

3. Top with mango slaw.

4. Garnish with picked cilantro and a drizzle of additional mango sour.