Shef Food and Wine Festival: Cod fritters recipe

Cod fritters:

Ingredients:

# 10oz. Salt cod filets

½ cup red bell peppers, minced

½ cup green bell peppers, minced

2 habanero peppers, minced

1 tbsp Thyme minced

¼ cup parsley, dill, basil - equal parts chopped

½ tbsp + ½ tsp. Salt

1 tsp . Black Pepper

1 tsp Creole seasoning

2 cups AP Flour

2 cups Aqua Fava Juice (Garbanzo Bean juice)

Instructions:

Place salted cod into a pot, cover with water and bring to a boil for 20 mins.

After 20 mins drain off water and add fresh water and repeat 2 more times to reduce the saltiness of the cod.

Taste to ensure the fish is not too salty and then place into the cooler to cool down.

While the fish is cooling, mince bell peppers, habanero, thyme, herbs, salt, pepper and creole seasoning and mix all together.

Take fish out and place into robot coupe and plus until fine and place into a bowl.

Add chopped salted cod, peppers, herbs until combined.

Add flour and aqua fava juice until the mix looks like a batter.

Taste and adjust seasoning and storage into the cooler.

To cook, spoon 1 oz of batter into a 350 degree deep fryer and fry for 4 minutes or until cooked through and golden brown.

Mango Sour

Ingredients:

2 mangos, green if possible

16 oz container mango puree

1 habanero

½ English cucumber, peeled

2 garlic cloves

½ tbsp salt

½ tbsp garam masala

½ tbsp cumin

2 cups water

1 tbsp lemon juice

Instructions:

1. Bring all ingredients to a boil except lemon juice for 15 minutes or until mango and cucumber are soft.

2. Blend and strain.

3. Whisk in lime juice.

Mango Slaw

Ingredients:

1 Mango, julienned

Red cabbage, julienned

Pickled onions - see recipe

Fresno chilies, sliced thin

Instructions:

In a medium mixing bowl, mix all ingredients together.

Set aside.

Assembly:

Ingredients:

3 oz Mango Sour

5 Cod Fritters

2 tbsp Mango Slaw

Garnish:

4 pieces picked cilantro

Instructions:

1. Spoon 2 oz of mango sour on to the plate.

2. Place 5 cod fritters in a square with one fritter in the middle on top of mango sour.

3. Top with mango slaw.

4. Garnish with picked cilantro and a drizzle of additional mango sour.