Shaq takes 20 North Texas kids on $500 back-to-school shopping sprees at JCPenney

NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal teamed up with JC Penny to take the Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Dallas members on a shopping spree to get ready for school.

Twenty kids visited JC Penny on Tuesday at the Town East Mall in Mesquite. They received $500 gift cards to shop for clothes, shoes and other necessities.

The kids had an hour in the store to get a head start on the school year and shop with Shaq. They said it gives their families a needed helping hand.

"It's gonna help a lot because my mom has three more kids that she has to buy for," said Aaliyah Finley. "That can help save her money."

"I was one of those children that was always in need," O’Neal told reporters. "There was always people that were very gracious with their time, with their money that always came through."

JCPenney also made a $100,000 donation to The Walking Classroom initiative. It also donated 75 ‘WalkKits’ to the Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Dallas.