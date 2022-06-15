Shaq buys home in Collin County

article

Basketball legend Shaquille O'Neal bought a home in Collin County.

Local real estate agency Rogers Healy and Associates confirmed the purchase.

They said it has high ceilings, a spa-like bathroom, and a backyard with a large pool and waterfall, but they wouldn't share any pictures of the home because of a confidentiality agreement.

Instead, they sent a picture of Shaq and the agent, Zac Gideo, who helped him seal the deal last month on the .228-acre lot.

The deal comes weeks after the NBA Hall of Famer announced plans to expand his chicken restaurant chain to DFW.