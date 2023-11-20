Expand / Collapse search

Shannon Murray's Mystery Pecan Pie

FOX 4 anchor/reporter Shannon Murray shares one of her Thanksgiving favorites: Mystery Pecan Pie.

Ingredients

Crust

1 crust from 1 box (14.1 oz) refrigerated Pillsbury™ Pie Crusts (2 Count), softened as directed on box.

Filling

1 package (8 oz) cream cheese, softened

1/3 cup sugar

1/4 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon vanilla

1egg

3 eggs

1/4 cup sugar

1 cup corn syrup

1 teaspoon vanilla

1 1/4 cups chopped pecans

Instructions

  1. Place pie crust in 9-inch glass pie pan as directed on box for One-Crust Filled Pie.
  2. Heat oven to 375°F. In small bowl with electric mixer, beat cream cheese, 1/3 cup sugar, the salt, 1 teaspoon vanilla and 1 of the eggs on low speed until smooth and well blended; set aside.
  3. In another small bowl with electric mixer, beat remaining 3 eggs, 1/4 cup sugar, the corn syrup and 1 teaspoon vanilla on medium speed until well blended. Spread cream cheese mixture in bottom of crust-lined pan. Sprinkle with pecans. Gently pour corn syrup mixture over pecans.