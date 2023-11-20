Shannon Murray's Mystery Pecan Pie
FOX 4 anchor/reporter Shannon Murray shares one of her Thanksgiving favorites: Mystery Pecan Pie.
Ingredients
Crust
1 crust from 1 box (14.1 oz) refrigerated Pillsbury™ Pie Crusts (2 Count), softened as directed on box.
Filling
1 package (8 oz) cream cheese, softened
1/3 cup sugar
1/4 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon vanilla
1egg
3 eggs
1/4 cup sugar
1 cup corn syrup
1 teaspoon vanilla
1 1/4 cups chopped pecans
Instructions
- Place pie crust in 9-inch glass pie pan as directed on box for One-Crust Filled Pie.
- Heat oven to 375°F. In small bowl with electric mixer, beat cream cheese, 1/3 cup sugar, the salt, 1 teaspoon vanilla and 1 of the eggs on low speed until smooth and well blended; set aside.
- In another small bowl with electric mixer, beat remaining 3 eggs, 1/4 cup sugar, the corn syrup and 1 teaspoon vanilla on medium speed until well blended. Spread cream cheese mixture in bottom of crust-lined pan. Sprinkle with pecans. Gently pour corn syrup mixture over pecans.