Dallas native, Olympian Sha'Carri Richardson arrested on speeding charge

article

The Brief Olympic sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson was arrested in Florida for excessive speeding. Police say Richardson was going 104 mph and dangerously passing other motorists. The Dallas native won two medals at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.



Dallas native and Olympic gold medalist Sha'Carri Richardson was arrested in Florida on speeding charges.

What we know:

Richardson was arrested by the Orange County Sheriff's Office on Jan. 29 and charged with excessive speeding.

OSCO said the 25-year-old Olympian was seen driving 104 miles per hour and dangerously passing other motorists on Stoneybrook Parkway in Clermont.

The backstory:

This is the second time Richardson has been arrested in the last several months. In August 2025, Richardson was arrested at the SeaTac Airport in Washington state.

Featured article

The TSA agent reported seeing Richardson hit the man, later found to be Christian Coleman, 29, who told police in an interview after the incident that he and Richardson had been dating for two years.

Richardson previously gained fame as a sprinter on the U.S. Olympic team, winning two medals at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.

What we don't know:

It's unclear if Richardson has been released from jail yet. She was being held on a $500 bond.