Dallas native, Olympian Sha'Carri Richardson arrested on speeding charge
CLERMONT, Florida - Dallas native and Olympic gold medalist Sha'Carri Richardson was arrested in Florida on speeding charges.
What we know:
Richardson was arrested by the Orange County Sheriff's Office on Jan. 29 and charged with excessive speeding.
OSCO said the 25-year-old Olympian was seen driving 104 miles per hour and dangerously passing other motorists on Stoneybrook Parkway in Clermont.
The backstory:
This is the second time Richardson has been arrested in the last several months. In August 2025, Richardson was arrested at the SeaTac Airport in Washington state.
The TSA agent reported seeing Richardson hit the man, later found to be Christian Coleman, 29, who told police in an interview after the incident that he and Richardson had been dating for two years.
Richardson previously gained fame as a sprinter on the U.S. Olympic team, winning two medals at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.
What we don't know:
It's unclear if Richardson has been released from jail yet. She was being held on a $500 bond.
The Source: Information in this story came from an email from the Orange County Sheriff's Office and previous FOX 4 reporting.