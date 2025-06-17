Shaboozey music video shoot shuts down Margaret Hunt Hill Bridge in Dallas

article

Dallas Police confirmed it was a permitted event through the Office of Special Events. It is currently unclear which song the music video is for.



Margaret Hunt Hill Bridge in Dallas was shut down on Tuesday afternoon for a music video.

Alt-country star Shaboozey shut down the bridge to shoot the music video, according to a social media post.

What we know:

Dallas Police told FOX 4 the eastbound lanes of the bridge were closed for "an event permitted through the Office of Special Events."

TxDOT originally issued the permit.

The Virginia-born singer is going on tour starting in September.

He will have a show at Billy Bob's in Fort Worth on October 9.

What we don't know:

It is not clear which song the music video is for.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 09: Shaboozey attends the 2025 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images) Expand

The backstory:

Collins Obinna Chibueze, known on stage as Shaboozey, first began releasing music in 2014.

Shaboozey performed on two tracks with Beyonce for her album "Cowboy Carter," which was released in March 2024.

His breakthrough solo hit "A Bar Song (Tipsy)" was released the next month.

Shaboozey performed at halftime of the Chicago Bears vs. Detroit Lions Thanksgiving game and the Christmas Day game between the Houston Texans and Baltimore Ravens.

He was nominated for five Grammys in 2025, including Song of the Year.