Fatal crash shuts down SH-121 in Grapevine Friday morning

A fatal three-vehicle crash on State Highway 121 shut down the entire highway early Friday morning.

What we know:

Around 5 a.m., the driver of a sedan traveling northbound hit a guardrail and flipped over the wall into the southbound lanes.

The sedan was then struck by two vehicles heading south on SH 121. The driver of the sedan died at the scene.

One of the southbound drivers was taken to a hospital with minor injuries, while the other was not hurt.

Debris was scattered across both the northbound and southbound lanes, forcing all lanes to close. SH 121 remains shut down in both directions at Stone Myers Parkway.

Drivers are advised to avoid the west side of Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport as crews work to clear the roadway.

What we don't know:

It’s unclear when lanes will reopen, though traffic officials estimate it could be sometime near 8 a.m.

The identities of the drivers have not been released.

FOX 4 News will provide updates as more details become available.