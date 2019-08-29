Sex offender wanted for failing to register after moving to Fort Worth

article

A sex offender is being sought by authorities after they say he failed to register when he moved to Fort Worth.

Jerry Wayne Colbert was convicted of sexual assaulting a 60-year-old woman in Falls County.

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office reports he failed to verify his change of address after reportedly moving to Fort Worth.

Anyone with information on Colbert’s whereabouts is asked to call the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office at 915-538-2008.