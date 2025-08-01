1 injured after severe weather overturns several RVs in Grayson County

article

The Brief Severe weather in Grayson County, Texas, overturned six RVs and mobile homes at a park near Gunter on Thursday night. One person was reported injured in the incident, which officials believe was caused by a microburst. Crews are currently working to clear the area, and the public is being asked to stay away from the scene.



What we know:

Sheriff's deputies responded to an RV park in the 1000 block of Fox Lane in Gunter, about 50 miles north of Dallas, at about 8:30 p.m. They found significant damage to campers and mobile homes.

A Grayson County judge told FOX 4 that he believes a microburst, a sudden and powerful blast of wind dropping straight down from a thunderstorm, was to blame. Officials said gusty winds reached 60 mph in the area, but the damage was isolated to the park.

Six trailers were overturned and several other vehicles were damaged, fire department officials said. One injury was reported. It was not immediately known how many people were in each of the overturned trailers.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ RVs overturned by severe weather in Gunter, TX

What they're saying:

"Knowing people were in those… that was our main concern in wanting to help," said Mindi Peery, a Gunter camper.

Crews are working to clean up the debris, and residents are being asked to stay out of the area.