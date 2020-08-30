Severe storms Saturday night leave behind trail of damage in parts of North Texas

article

Severe storms caught some people in parts of North Texas off guard after the sun went down Saturday.

There was a cluster of storms in Tarrant, Parker, and Wise counties that left behind a trail of damage.

SKY4 flew over the damage Sunday morning, and several buildings were damaged or destroyed near Briar and Azle.

Crews will be out Sunday to access the damage, though there is a chance of more storms throughout the day in parts of North Texas.

The National Weather Service found that the damage was caused by a very strong downburst, and there were no indications that a tornado occurred.