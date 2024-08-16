Several hurt in East Oak Cliff trail ride shooting
DALLAS - A shooting at a gathering in East Oak Cliff injured a handful of people overnight.
Police responded to a call near East Ledbetter Drive and Lancaster Road just around midnight.
They said there was a large gathering with a trail ride, and a disturbance broke out between two groups.
Dallas Fire-Rescue transported one person with a gunshot wound to the hospital.
A second shooting victim later showed up at the hospital in a private vehicle.
Two other people – someone who suffered a head injury and a pregnant woman in distress – were also transported.
The Dallas Police Department’s assault and gang detectives are investigating the case.