Several hurt in East Oak Cliff trail ride shooting

A shooting at a gathering in East Oak Cliff injured a handful of people overnight.

Police responded to a call near East Ledbetter Drive and Lancaster Road just around midnight.

They said there was a large gathering with a trail ride, and a disturbance broke out between two groups.

Dallas Fire-Rescue transported one person with a gunshot wound to the hospital.

A second shooting victim later showed up at the hospital in a private vehicle.

Two other people – someone who suffered a head injury and a pregnant woman in distress – were also transported.

The Dallas Police Department’s assault and gang detectives are investigating the case.