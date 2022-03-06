Several events held in North Texas in support of peace in Ukraine

There were several events held across North Texas this weekend as people showed support for Ukraine.

Some have family in Ukraine who were able to get out.

For others, Russia's attacks are blocking any hopes of their loved ones trying to run.

Fears were heightened on a rainy Sunday in Frisco, as hundreds marched for peace in Ukraine.

Some wore blue and yellow, while others held the Ukrainian flag high.

"Day number 11 and I lost my sleep," said Kateryna Volik.

Volik’s family is in Sumy, along the Ukraine-Russia border.

"Right now, they are not evacuating nobody from my city because the roads are very bad and a very serious situation," she added.

Reports of Russia deliberately attacking civilians are ramping up, with the Ukrainian death toll rising.

RELATED: Russian attacks halt planned civilian evacuations in Ukraine for 2nd time, official says

Families are now unable to escape the country with routes to safety turning too dangerous.

Volik’s parents are stuck, but stepping up to help.

"My mom is cooking food and feeding soldiers," Volik said. "She says she’s trying to do civil things and we don’t understand what is the reason."

According to the UN, 1.5 million refugees have now fled Ukraine.

This weekend, Ukraine’s president gave a stark warning that an imminent attack is upon Odessa.

"How do you make someone go and be okay with shooting at people?" asked Tatyana Neuner, who has family in Ukraine.

Her brother and his wife live in Odessa.

Thankfully, Neuner’s sister and nephew were able to cross safely into Poland.

"Nobody wants this. The whole world is backing up Ukraine, but it’s not enough," Neuner said. "Everybody is afraid of Putin because he is trigger happy."

Also Sunday, Russian Americans protested against Putin in Fort Worth.

A stark contrast to the scenes in Moscow of Russian resistance.

Thousands have been detained across Russia for participating in anti-war protests.

"We have a voice here in this country. Thank God for democracy in the U.S. We can’t stay quiet," Alyssa Honer said.

Ukrainians living in North Texas are begging for the Russian government to back down.

"It’s their choice. They have to make a choice to not kill Ukrainians," Iryna Chernets said.

But for now, Chernets worries her family doesn’t have a choice.

Her father is left frightened in Ukraine’s capital.

"And we just don’t know what will happen," Chernets said.