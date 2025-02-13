Several Dallas highways reopened after closing due to black ice

Three highways in Dallas were reopened after hours of being closed Thursday morning as crews worked to clear black ice from the roads.

What we know:

Multiple highways across Dallas are now reopened after being shut down due to hazardous black ice. Police closed the roadways after a series of crashes created dangerous conditions for drivers. These closures were last updated at 9:36 a.m.

Previous Closures

Northbound Spur 408 at Kiest Boulevard to Spur 408 at Illinois Ave

Northbound I-35E at Kiest Boulevard

Loop 12 Walton Walker at Northwest Highway

FOX 4 will provide updates as more information becomes available.