Several Dallas highways reopened after closing due to black ice
DALLAS - Three highways in Dallas were reopened after hours of being closed Thursday morning as crews worked to clear black ice from the roads.
What we know:
Multiple highways across Dallas are now reopened after being shut down due to hazardous black ice. Police closed the roadways after a series of crashes created dangerous conditions for drivers. These closures were last updated at 9:36 a.m.
Previous Closures
- Northbound Spur 408 at Kiest Boulevard to Spur 408 at Illinois Ave
- Northbound I-35E at Kiest Boulevard
- Loop 12 Walton Walker at Northwest Highway
FOX 4 will provide updates as more information becomes available.