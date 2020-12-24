Settlement reached in family dispute over Fletcher’s Corny Dogs name

article

Family members of the famous Fletcher's Corny Dogs empire will not have to face each other in court.

The two sides reached a settlement this week in a dispute over trademark rights

A granddaughter of the Fletcher's creator wanted to open a restaurant using the family name.

A federal district judge ruled that Fletcher’s Original State Fair Corny Dogs is the rightful owner of its trademarks.

That means that Skip Fletcher’s granddaughter cannot use the family’s name or images in her establishment.