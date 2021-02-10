Serial robbery suspect strikes again in North Richland Hills, police say

article

Police think a serial robber behind a string of holdups in Tarrant County has struck again.

The man held a convenience store clerk at gunpoint early Tuesday on Davis Boulevard in North Richland Hills.

He was wearing a black hoodie, black sweats, a navy blue bandana and had a Dallas Cowboys drawstring backpack on at the time.

Police believe the same man robbed stores in Haltom City, Southlake and Bedford. Cameras have gotten a decent look at his face in some of these crimes.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to contact Tarrant County Crime Stoppers at 469tips.com or call 817-281-1000.