Serial ATM theft suspects arrested in Plano, police say

Plano police say they arrested five people they call serial ATM theft suspects.

Plano PD made the arrests Wednesday morning as they caught a group of would-be thieves trying to steal an ATM at the 7-Eleven at Jupiter Road and Park Boulevard.

Police said the thieves arrived at the store just before 5 a.m. and attached a steel cable to the ATM in the store.

As they tried to use a truck to pull the ATM through the front of the store, they were surrounded by Plano police.

In a comment on social media, Plano PD said the suspects involved in Wednesday's attempted robbery were from Dallas.

The department says these suspects are associated with a group of thieves who were arrested in June.

At the time, police said that organized theft ring may have been connected to more than 50 ATM thefts across DFW.