Expand / Collapse search

Senate Democrats announce TV ad buy in support of Allred

By
Published  September 27, 2024 2:22pm CDT
2024 Election
FOX 4

Colin Allred, Ted Cruz Senate race heating up

Colin Allred and Ted Cruz speak about the key issues in their campaigns as they head into the home stretch of their Senate race.

DALLAS - Senate Democrats are looking to give Colin Allred a boost in his race against Ted Cruz.

The Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee announced a multi-million dollar TV ad buy in both Texas and Florida.

"Senate Democrats are expanding the map and going on offense," said Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee Chair Sen. Gary Peters in a statement.

READ MORE: Which election issues are Texans searching for the most?

A release from the committee says more money for TV ads will likely be added as the race continues.

The majority of polls show Ted Cruz with a lead over Allred, his Democratic challenger, but the margins have dropped in recent months.

Related

Texas Voting Guide: What you need to know
article

Texas Voting Guide: What you need to know

With the 2024 Election just weeks away, we’ve put together a voting guide for Texans. Here are the election dates you should know, details about where to vote, and links to what’s on the ballot.

The two candidates have agreed to a debate on October 15.

Cruz is seeking a third term in the US Senate. Allred has served as a Congressman representing the Dallas area since 2019.

Election Day is Nov. 5, 2024.