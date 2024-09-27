Senate Democrats announce TV ad buy in support of Allred

Senate Democrats are looking to give Colin Allred a boost in his race against Ted Cruz.

The Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee announced a multi-million dollar TV ad buy in both Texas and Florida.

"Senate Democrats are expanding the map and going on offense," said Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee Chair Sen. Gary Peters in a statement.

A release from the committee says more money for TV ads will likely be added as the race continues.

The majority of polls show Ted Cruz with a lead over Allred, his Democratic challenger, but the margins have dropped in recent months.

The two candidates have agreed to a debate on October 15.

Cruz is seeking a third term in the US Senate. Allred has served as a Congressman representing the Dallas area since 2019.

Election Day is Nov. 5, 2024.