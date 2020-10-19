Senate candidate MJ Hegar visits voters in DeSoto

article

Democratic U.S. Senate candidate MJ Hegar urged people not to delay and to vote early.

Hegar visited Disciple Central Community Church in the Dallas suburb of DeSoto over the weekend. The church and all voting locations make special accommodations for disabled people who cannot stand in long lines.

Hegar the congregation to do their research on all the candidates, including those in smaller local races, before heading to the polls.

“Before you head to the polls, do a little bit of research on those down-ballot candidates. The lower down the ballot the candidate is, the less you are likely to know about them and the more they will impact your life,” she said.

Hegar is challenging three-term Republican Sen. John Cornyn.

Cornyn may be trying to distance himself from President Donald Trump, now claiming that behind the scenes in Washington he has opposed the president on some issues while publicly supporting the president.

He told the Fort Worth Star-Telegram they include trade, budget deficits, economic stimulus and border wall funding.