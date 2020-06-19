Sen. Cornyn hoping to make Juneteenth a U.S. holiday, events happening in North Texas

article

Sen. John Cornyn said he will call for Juneteenth to be a federal holiday.

The Republican senator has been trying to get the holiday proposal through Congress since 2011.

Currently, the day when Texas slaves received the news they were free two and a half years after the Emancipation Proclamation is observed by 47 sates. It is a state holiday in Texas.

Businesses like the NFL and Amazon also observe Juneteenth as a holiday.

Several Juneteenth celebrations and events are happening Friday in North Texas to celebrate the holiday.

A drive-thru event is scheduled for 10 a.m. at the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center in south Dallas. Those who stop by will receive free non-perishable food items, hygiene kits and household products.

There’s also a virtual Juneteenth event in Fort Worth Friday morning. The two-hour program starts at 11:30 a.m. It will be streamed on the city’s YouTube and Facebook page, as well as Fort Worth’s website.

The event looks at some of the challenges facing Fort Worth as it works toward justice for all.

Fort Worth’s Chief Equity Officer Christina Brooks will talk about diversity and inclusion Friday morning on Good Day.

