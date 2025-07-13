Self-defense shooting under investigation after Grand Prairie man killed

article

The Brief A man was shot and killed inside a Grand Prairie residence early Sunday morning. Police believe the shooting was an act of self-defense after the man, who was in a prior relationship with the resident, forced his way into her home and assaulted her. The case is being investigated as a self-defense shooting and will be referred to the Dallas County District Attorney’s Office for a final review.



The Grand Prairie Police Department responded to a shooting in the 1800 block of Avenue E at around 5:45 a.m. on Sunday, July 13.

What we know:

Officers located an adult male at a residence with an apparent gunshot wound where he was pronounced deceased by the Grand Prairie Fire Department.

Detectives determined the deceased male suspect had arrived at the residence of a female with whom he had been in a prior relationship with.

The suspect forced his way into the residence where he began to assault the female. During the assault, the female was able to retrieve a handgun and shot the suspect, preventing further violence against her.

The female was transported to a local hospital and is expected to recover from her injuries.

What's next:

This case is being investigated as a self-defense shooting and will be referred to the Dallas County District Attorney’s Office for review.

The identity of the deceased will be released by the Dallas County Medical Examiners Officer once the next of kin has been notified.