See it: 'Grumpy' cat shows little gratitude after rescue from tight squeeze
article
If there were a visual representation of gratitude, it certainly wouldn't resemble this rescued kitty cat.
Firefighters in Preston, a city in Lancashire, northern England, helped save the "grumpy" cat from its tight squeeze last week.
The Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service shared a photo Sunday on social media showing the curious cat after firefighters found the cat trapped between two walls and chiseled it out safely.
"Between a wall and a hard place - literally," the agency said.
VIDEO: CAT CLINGS TO CAR DOOR IN DUBAI FLOODING BEFORE BEING SCOOPED UP BY RESCUERS
The feline appeared to be cuddling the first responder while also showing a look of disgust towards the rescuer.
"Cats always like to keep us on our toes," firefighters laughed.