Second Special Session begins, Texas House Democrats again break quorum

As Gov. Abbott’s second Special Session began in the Texas Senate on Saturday, the Texas House was unable to meet quorum - again.

Most of the 57 Democrats who left Austin in early July have so far remained in Washington D.C. In order to prevent a quorum, 51 Democrats need to remain out of the House chamber.

"Yes, we managed to run the clock out on the special session, but we are not naive to think that we have won the war and our jobs are done," said State Rep. Nicole Collier at a press conference hosted by Democrats in D.C. on Friday.

Back in Austin, some lawmakers are back in the ring for the second round.

"It may be Saturday but the 2nd called Special Session is underway & the Texas Senate is back to work for the people of Texas!" said State Sen. Dawn Buckingham in a tweet Saturday.

The second special session agenda features 17 items. Some new, some familiar.

It includes the controversial voting legislation which first motivated democrats to go to D.C., stalling the Texas bill while simultaneously fighting for federal legislation - the For the People Act.

"We found a machine with the bills that were here that was dormant, but the 57 spark plugs from Texas screwed themselves into that machine and lit it up!" said State Rep. Senfronia Thompson on Friday.

Andy Hogue with the Travis County Republican Party said he would hate to see another legislative session fall prey to continued "theatrics."

"It’s sad that DC politics is playing first fiddle here, Austin politics matter too," said Hogue. "We need to get everybody back in Austin and take care of the people of Texas’ business first and then we can worry about Capitol Hill."

The previous special session ended on Friday. No new legislation was passed.

