Search underway for Dallas post office thief
DALLAS - The United States Postal Inspection Service is hoping someone recognizes the suspect in a recent string of robberies from Dallas post offices.
Postal inspectors released images from a theft that happened around noon on June 28 at the post office on Kiest Boulevard.
They did not say how many other robberies or thefts have taken place.
A reward of $50,000 is being offered for any information leading to an arrest and conviction.
