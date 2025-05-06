Search for Midlothian firehouse dog, Riggs, comes to a sad end

The Brief Riggs, a missing Midlothian Fire Department firehouse dog, has been located. The 3-year-old yellow Lab was hit by a car and did not survive. He will be missed deeply, the department said.



The search for a missing firehouse dog is over. Sadly, the outcome is not one the Midlothian Fire Department had hoped for.

Missing Midlothian Firehouse Dog

What's next:

In an update on Tuesday morning, the Midlothian Fire Department said that Riggs, a 3-year-old yellow Labrador who lived at Fire Station One, was struck by a vehicle and did not survive.

What they're saying:

"We are incredibly thankful for the overwhelming support from our community. From those who helped search, shared posts, handed out flyers, made donations, or simply kept Riggs in their thoughts—your kindness and compassion meant the world to us," the department said. "Riggs was more than just a station dog—he was part of our family. We will miss him deeply."

The backstory:

Riggs went missing on Friday while on a routine break outside Fire Station One.

On Monday, the Midlothian Fire Department announced a reward for his safe return.

The department also brought in another canine trained to track scents to help search for Riggs.

"The dog handler did come out with a dog and tracked his scent over to the highway, and then he just lost the trail," Midlothian Fire Chief Dale McCaskill said at the time. "Our hypothesis is he got a little scared and ran toward the highway. Maybe somebody picked him up at that point."

McCaskill emphasized Riggs’ importance to the firehouse.

"He’s a big part of our firefighter’s decompression after a call. He greets them at the door when they come back and, as any dog, shaking his tail and ready to just say hi. That brings that element of stress down," McCaskill said.

What we don't know:

The department did not release any information about when or where Riggs’ body was found.

It’s not clear if there will be any public memorials for him.