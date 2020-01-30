Search for vehicle after woman appears to be abducted in San Antonio

article

The San Antonio Police Department is searching for a vehicle after a concerned citizen reported that the occupants may have abducted a woman.

Around 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, police were contacted by a concerned citizen who witnessed two Hispanic males push a Hispanic female, who was possibly in her twenties, into their car near Roosevelt Avenue and Steves Avenue.

Officers immediately responded to the area but were unable to locate the vehicle, according to police.

Anyone with any information on this vehicle or this incident is asked to call 911 or 210-207-7273.