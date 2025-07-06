Search continues for missing campers after devastating flooding in Hunt

The Brief A frantic search is underway for missing campers and a counselor from Camp Mystic in Hunt, Texas, after severe storms. Assistant Fire Chief Kirk Griffin confirmed the safe reunification of children with their parents, while crews clear roads and bridges. Contract lineman Tyrel Beech, who has worked many hurricanes and tornadoes, described the devastation as unlike anything he's ever seen.



On Sunday, the frantic search continued for missing campers and a missing counselor from Hunt Texas' Camp Mystic.

FOX 4 confirmed Camp Mystic Director Dick Eastland died trying to save girls from the raging Guadalupe River.

While on scene, some men told FOX 4 they were looking along the riverbank for their missing grandmother.

On Sunday afternoon, storms made the recovery efforts more difficult.

Rainfall triggered a new flash flood warning and people in Hunt were told to get to higher ground. As DPS troopers were working to communicate where to evacuate, that panic was felt again with a potential surge of water.

In Hunt, homes were washed away. All that is left of some is the foundation. Also, a priority on Sunday were the power-lines. Such as this pole that broke in half and next to it an American flag.

Tyrel Beech, a contract lineman out of Granbury and also a father, took the devastation personally.

"I’ve chased a lot of hurricanes and tornadoes and not once in my career have I ever seen anything like this," said Beech.

"When you see debris and clothing and shoes. And you think that could have been their tent or sleeping bag. I couldn't tell you how many times I have driven up and down this line bawling my eyes out."

With multiple camps in Hunt, Assistant Fire Chief Kirk Griffin says the re-unifications were still taking place on Sunday.

"Got those last kids out this morning on buses, and parents came and got them and got them out."

Another challenge for his firefighters was clearing the roads and bridges as the drive into Hunt shows the river's violent downstream path.

But in the devastation, a sign of hope. A Hunt store changed its sign to now read 'Hunt Strong’.

Griffin sees that help, firsthand, from across the state.

"It is very supportive."