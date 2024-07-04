Search for 2 swimmers in Lake Ray Hubbard will resume Friday

article

Dallas Fire-Rescue will resume searches on Friday for two swimmers who went under the water at Lake Ray Hubbard and did not resurface.

Fire crews were called to the lake shortly before 8 p.m. on Thursday

911 callers said multiple people jumped from a boat to swim in Lake Ray Hubbard and two did not resurface.

Search teams from Dallas Fire-Rescue, Dallas police and the Game Warden's Office took part in the search, but the swimmers were not found.

The search was called off for the evening and will resume Friday, according to DFR.