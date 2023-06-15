North Texas man who used darknet to sell fentanyl convicted on drug, child pornography charges

A federal jury convicted a North Texas man for selling fentanyl online and possessing child pornography.

The evidence included body cam video of Sean Shaughnessy’s arrest at an Irving motel.

Prosecutors said he had a bag of drugs on him at the time.

The feds said Shaughnessy, who had the moniker Fent4U, used secretive online channels, the darknet, to sell and deliver fentanyl and other illegal drugs.

He now faces up to 80 years in prison.