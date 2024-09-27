Seagoville pothole drops debris from overpass to road below

article

A pothole on a Seagoville overpass dropped debris on the road below and caused traffic troubles during Friday morning's rush hour.

The hole is on eastbound U.S. Highway 175 at Seagoville Road.

It’s large enough that some concrete fell below onto northbound Seagoville Road.

Texas Department of Transportation crews blocked off lanes on both roads to make repairs.

"They are going to be working on multiple levels, obviously on the top side and underneath," said FOX 4 Traffic reporter Chip Waggoner.

There’s no word yet on when the repair work will be done.