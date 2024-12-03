Seagoville police investigate murder, victim found at park gazebo

article

Seagoville Police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened before 6 p.m. on Monday.

According to investigators, 911 operators received a call about a man who was shot at a community park in the 600 block of Fountain Drive.

When police and paramedics arrived, they found a man sitting on the ground at a gazebo in the park. He was shot in the chest and was conscious.

He was taken to an area hospital where he died.

Witnesses told police the victim and suspect were sitting in a blue Hyundai car when the shot was fired. Both the victim and the suspect got out of the vehicle quickly. The victim ran about 60 feet to the gazebo and the suspect ran from the park and down the street.

The name of the victim has not been released.

Seagoville Police are calling this a capital murder investigation.

If you have information about this shooting, you're urged to call the Seagoville Police Department at 972-287-2999.