Seagoville hit-and-run suspect arrested after hiding in innocent bystander's home

The Brief 22-year-old Quinton Patterson was arrested in Seagoville overnight on Wednesday and charged with evading arrest, unlawful carrying of a weapon and criminal trespass. Patterson fled from police after getting into a hit-and-run accident near a gas station in Seagoville, reaching speeds of 116 miles per hour on the highway. Police and SWAT officers eventually arrested the suspect after he barricaded himself inside a home he had visited before but did not live in.



A Seagoville man was taken into custody after allegedly being involved in a hit-and-run, fleeing from police and barricading himself inside an innocent bystander's home.

Seagoville hit-and-run arrest

Quinton Patterson, 22

What we know:

On July 28 at around 6 p.m., Seagoville Police officers responded to a hit-and-run accident in the 200 block of Hall Road.

The caller said the driver of a black Dodge Charger drove off after hitting their vehicle, and was at a gas station across from where the accident occurred.

When police officers attempted to talk to the driver of the Charger, 22-year-old Quinton Patterson, he drove away and onto Highway 175.

Patterson began weaving in and out of traffic, hitting speeds of up to 116 miles per hour in a 70 mile per hour zone. Patterson struck more vehicles as he fled from police, eventually exiting the highway.

The suspect exited his vehicle in the 500 block of Jean Street and entered a residence, causing the home's residents to exit the house in a panic.

The residents later told police Patterson did not live at the residence but had been over to the home several times. A firearm with a 30-round magazine was found within Patterson's vehicle.

Seagoville Police established a perimeter around the residence, and the department was assisted by the Southwest Regional SWAT Team to ensure Patterson could not escape.

Patterson was arrested following a six-hour standoff. Officers found him hiding inside a box in a bedroom closet within the home.

He's been charged with evading arrest, unlawful carrying of a weapon, criminal trespass, and more. Patterson had three active warrants related to motor vehicle violations in Mesquite at the time of his arrest.

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What they're saying:

"What the hell is going on? Nothing like this ever happens in Seagoville."

Mychel Vaughn says she was relaxing at her Seagoville home before hearing sirens outside. "And then I started seeing Crandall Police coming, I saw Seagoville, I saw Mesquite."

Mychel Vaughn

"I guess maybe he got nervous, but definitely could’ve been avoided. Wasn’t worth it at all. Now he probably got more charges," Vaughn tells FOX 4's David Sentendrey.

Vaughn says the standoff between Patterson and officers went on for hours.

"Definitely was more so worried for him, and then the police as well, because I definitely prayed for everybody in the situation," Vaughn continued. "Maybe he did make a mistake, but everybody deserves another chance."